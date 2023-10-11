Children Against Tobacco conducts training for youngsters on Oct 14

CHENNAI: Children Against Tobacco (CAT), the organisation working against tobacco free society is conducting a free training programme for children on October 14.

Participants between 8 and 18 years register for the leadership training programme by CAT before October 13.

The topics covered in the training include; what is a tobacco, effects of tobacco and building resistance against it.

Besides this, the participants will also be trained how to become young leaders in tobacco control, along with introducing a tobacco monitoring app.

Interested children can register at the link https://forms.gle/K6rGCgogTsXfWkGi9