ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Oct 2023 8:11 AM GMT
Children Against Tobacco conducts training for youngsters on Oct 14
Representative image

CHENNAI: Children Against Tobacco (CAT), the organisation working against tobacco free society is conducting a free training programme for children on October 14.

Participants between 8 and 18 years register for the leadership training programme by CAT before October 13.

The topics covered in the training include; what is a tobacco, effects of tobacco and building resistance against it.

Besides this, the participants will also be trained how to become young leaders in tobacco control, along with introducing a tobacco monitoring app.

Interested children can register at the link https://forms.gle/K6rGCgogTsXfWkGi9

