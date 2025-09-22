Child welfare services hiring for 13 vacant posts, including 1098 call operators

CHENNAI: Addressing staff shortages and workload in handling helpline calls, the Directorate of Children Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS) has finally decided to increase its workforce.

To operate and assist Child Helpline (CHL), the department has invited candidates to apply for vacancies for three different roles.

As per the notification from the department, candidates have been invited to apply for vacancies for the roles of call operators, IT supervisor and help line administrator. In the case of TN, calls to 1098 are currently attended 24/7 by 10 employees at the DCWSS office in Chennai. But, this is insufficient, say officials.

Additionally, for intervention of calls at the district-level, the DCWSS has 304 employees to approach cases in the field.

So, to finally add additional manpower, DCWSS has called to fill 13 vacancies. In due course, more vacancies will be filled, say department sources. Currently, there are vacancies for 10 call operators and one each for IT supervisor and help line administrator.

Candidates can apply at https://dsdcpimms.tn.gov.in or email to chlrecruitment.dcwss@gmail.com. Deadline is before 11 am on October 3.

While the helpline administrator will be in charge for overall smooth functioning of CHL, ensuring prompt response towards every call, the operator will attend calls and do primary referrals.