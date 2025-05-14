Child dies of food poisoning in Munnar; probe underway

CHENNAI: A nine-year-old boy from Kerala died while returning from a family vacation in Munnar

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the investigation revealed that the young boy died of food poisoning which was due to the consumption of contaminated food.

Vishank, son of Vijayan, was accompanied by his uncle Ajayan and his family from Adoor, Pathinamthitta district, for the trip.

He suddenly fell ill while returning from the trip and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kothamangalam, Kerala.

Reports added, that despite recieving treatment Vishank met an untimely death.

The doctors who treated the boy revealed that his death was caused due to the consumption of contaminated food.

Following the incident the Kothamangalam police alerted the Munnar police, who have launched an investigation.

Three hotels in Munnar, Vattavada, and Ernakulam where the family is said to have had their food has been sealed by the officials from the Food Safety department as part of the inquiry.

Samples taken from Vishank's body were tested at the forensic lab in Kakkanad, near Ernakulam and the report reconfirmed that the death was due to food poisoning.

The Munnar police are now investigating to determine which hotel served the contaminated food that led to the death of the child.