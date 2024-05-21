Chief Secretary writes to MEA seeking release of 4 Tamil fishermen detained in Kuwait

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, urging it to make diplomatic efforts to secure the release of four Tamil fishermen who habe been detained by Kuwait Naval Force.

Recalling the letter that had been written to the Prime Minister by Chief Minister MK Stalin in February, the Chief Secretary said, "Although the Government of Tamil Nadu has continuously urged the Centre to take immediate action to release the fishermen, detained by the Kuwait Naval Force, as they have not been released yet, I once again reiterating the Secretary of MEA to take appropriate diplomatic action for their release."

Four fishermen belonging to Ramanathapuram district have been incarcerated in a prison in Kuwait since their arrest on December 5, 2023.

On February 9 this year, CM Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention in ensuring the release of the detained Tamil fishermen by initiating diplomatic efforts.