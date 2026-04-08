ECI shunts out Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, posts Sai Kumar as new CS

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday (April 8) removed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and appointed senior IAS officer M Sai Kumar as the new Chief Secretary.
In another high-level shakeup, the commission also posted senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal as the head of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and Armed Police with immediate effect. He replaces senior officer Davidson Devasirvatham.
In the communique, the Election Commission directed the Tamil Nadu government that these postings should be implemented with immediate effect and added that a compliance report should be sent by 6 pm on the same day.
It also insisted that the officers who were shunted out should not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections.