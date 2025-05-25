Begin typing your search...

    25 May 2025
    Chief Kazi of Tamil Nadu passes away at 84
    Dr Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government's Chief Kazi, Dr Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub, passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday night.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, he had been in poor health due to age-related ailments.

    Salahuddin held MA, MPhil, and PhD degrees in Arabic language and literature. Before assuming office as the Chief Kazi, he had served as a professor at a college.

    Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and TVK chief Vijay among other political leaders have expressed their condolences over his demise.




