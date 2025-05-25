Begin typing your search...
Chief Kazi of Tamil Nadu passes away at 84
According to a Daily Thanthi report, he had been in poor health due to age-related ailments.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government's Chief Kazi, Dr Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub, passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday night.
Salahuddin held MA, MPhil, and PhD degrees in Arabic language and literature. Before assuming office as the Chief Kazi, he had served as a professor at a college.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and TVK chief Vijay among other political leaders have expressed their condolences over his demise.
