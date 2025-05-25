Chief Kazi of Tamil Nadu passes away at 84

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government's Chief Kazi, Dr Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub, passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday night.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, he had been in poor health due to age-related ailments.

Salahuddin held MA, MPhil, and PhD degrees in Arabic language and literature. Before assuming office as the Chief Kazi, he had served as a professor at a college.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and TVK chief Vijay among other political leaders have expressed their condolences over his demise.





தமிழ்நாடு அரசு தலைமை காஜி அல்லாமா முஃப்தி Dr.முஹம்மது ஸலாஹுத்தீன் அய்யூபி காதிரி அஜ்ஹரி அவர்கள் காலமான செய்தியறிந்து மிகுந்த மன வேதனை அடைந்தேன்.



தனது தலைமை காஜி பொறுப்பில் நேர்மையோடு அறத்தின் வழியில் பணியாற்றியவர். அரசு வழங்கிய சைரன் வைத்த கார், அரசு ஒதுக்கிய வீடு, அரசு வழங்கிய… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 25, 2025





தமிழ்நாடு அரசின் தலைமை காஜியும்,

தமிழ் சமுதாயத்திற்கும், இஸ்லாமிய சமுதாயத்திற்கும் பல்வேறு சேவைகள் செய்த பேரறிஞருமான,

உயர்திரு. சலாஹுத்தீன் அயூப் அவர்கள் மறைவுற்றார்கள் என்ற செய்தியறிந்து மிகுந்த வேதனை அடைந்தேன்.



தலைமை காஜி உயர்திரு.சலாஹுத்தீன் அயூப் அவர்களின் மறைவு இஸ்லாமிய… — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) May 25, 2025



