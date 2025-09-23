Chided for talking to boys, 3 girls drink poison

COIMBATORE: Three girl students of a Government Higher Secondary School near Pollachi attempted to end their lives by consuming poison in the school premises on Monday after a teacher chided them for talking to boys outside the school a few days ago.

According to police, the girls studying in class nine had consumed poisonous cow dung powder after coming to school in the morning. They then informed their friends, who told the teachers, and the trio were immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Kanjampatti near Pollachi.

After first aid, the girls were taken to Pollachi Government Hospital by an ambulance and were admitted to the intensive care unit. Inquiries revealed that the three girls talked to boys from their class by standing outside the school premises on 18 September. A teacher warned of informing their parents and threatened to issue a transfer certificate (TC), if they did not mend their ways. The teacher also allegedly took photos of them.

Meanwhile, the girls, out of fear, attempted to end their lives by consuming cow dung powder after coming to school. Parents of the students who came to the hospital broke into an argument with teachers, while questioning their attitude.

A parent of the girl also submitted a petition in the Sub-Collector's office demanding action against the teacher for threatening their daughter and instigating her to attempt suicide. An investigation is being conducted by the police.