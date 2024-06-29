Chidambaram urges Tamil Nadu Government to give quality bicycles to school students

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram urged the Tamil Nadu Government to call back sub-standard cycles and replace them with quality ones.

Taking to his X (Twitter) handle, for former Union minister said that students have been provided with substandard quality of free bicycles by the state government.

‘I am shocked to know that students are forced to sell these sub-standard bicycles without any other option,’ he added.

The Former Union Minister also said that there are more than 3 - 4 companies that manufacture bicycles and urged the government to withdraw these sub-standard bicycles and replace them with good-quality bicycles.