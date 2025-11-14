Chidambaram GH encroachments: Summons to Cuddalore Collector

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Cuddalore District Collector and other officials to appear in person in connection with a petition seeking the removal of encroachments on the premises of the Chidambaram Government General Hospital.

The petition was filed by Subramanian, a 73-year-old resident of Chidambaram, before the Madras High Court. In his plea, Subramanian stated that a large number of people come to the Chidambaram Government Hospital for treatment, but the hospital lacks adequate basic facilities. He also mentioned that there is no proper space even to park ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

He further alleged that several encroachments exist within the hospital premises, and if they were removed, essential infrastructure could be developed for the hospital. Subramanian said he had already sent four representations to the District Collector, the Chidambaram Tahsildar, the Chief Medical Officer of the Chidambaram Government Hospital, and the Chidambaram Municipality Commissioner, but no action had been taken so far.

The counsel representing the Chidambaram Municipality argued that the land belonged to the government and that it must take necessary action.