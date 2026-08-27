Chennnai: Cleanliness workers continue protest inside Ripon Building

CHENNAI: Hundreds of cleanliness workers affiliated with the Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI) staged a two-hour protest inside the Ripon Building premises on Wednesday evening. The workers are protesting for seven consecutive days, pressing for their long-pending demands.
The workers are seeking job permanency, a mandatory weekly day off, quality housing with basic amenities and withdrawal of criminal cases registered against workers and union leaders during the 2025 protests.
On Tuesday, the workers had sought permission to hold a peaceful demonstration on the campus. Loyola Mani, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, assured them that permission would be granted.
Health minister KG Arunraj said on Wednesday that ministers were actively holding discussions with the protesting cleanliness workers. He assured them that a decision on their demands would be taken soon.
A Asraf, a cleanliness worker, said the government had allowed them to protest inside the Ripon campus, however, the space was inadequate for the gathering.
"While we welcome the consideration shown by the ministers, no formal written agreement has been provided to us regarding the demands currently under consideration," he said.