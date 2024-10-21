Chennai to see moderate rain, orange alert for 3 districts of TN

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre(RMC) on Monday has issued an orange alert for Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts predicting very heavy rain today, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Also Read: Weather department says Cyclone Dana may give Tamil Nadu a miss

Heavy rainfall is also expected in 21 districts of TN including Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Karur, Madurai, Sivagangai, Trichy, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts.

On October 22, heavy rain is likely in 9 districts which include Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Karur, Madurai, Trichy, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode.

RMC also predicted the possibility of heavy rain in Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts on October 23.

From October 24 to 27, there may be moderate rain at one or two places in Tamil Nadu.

As far as Chennai is concerned, moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely over the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature will be around 33-34 degrees Celsius at a couple of places in the city, added RMC.