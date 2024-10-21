Weather department says Cyclone Dana may give Tamil Nadu a miss

CHENNAI: The upper air cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal has created a low-pressure area on Monday morning, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), adding that this weather system is expected to move northwest and strengthen into a depression by Tuesday (October 22).

This depression is likely to intensify into a cyclone named ‘Dana’ in the Bay of Bengal on October 23, which is projected to move northwest toward the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

However, despite strengthening in the central-eastern Bay of Bengal over the coming days, the impending cyclone might not impact Tamil Nadu, indicated the weather department.

The cyclonic circulation over the sea has already brought moderate rainfall in Chennai and its suburbs during the early hours, which is likely to continue for the next two days. The weather department noted that this could once again lower both maximum and minimum temperatures.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing into the sea until further notice, as wind speeds of 35 km/h to 45 km/h are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin area.