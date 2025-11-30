Chennai to host volunteer summit

CHENNAI: Thuvakkam Volunteer Summit 2025 (Edition 2) will be held on December 13 at The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, Taramani.

Organised to mark International Volunteer Day, the summit brings together volunteers, NGOs, corporates and educational institutions for a day of learning, collaboration and recognition.

As a volunteer-driven organisation, Thuvakkam aims to celebrate the spirit of service and open new pathways for those interested in social development. Participants can explore diverse social initiatives, build skills, connect with NGOs and corporates, and shape their volunteering journey.

Highlights include a session with France Volontaires Inde, expert talks on social work, three discussion forums on the future of volunteering, networking and stalls, an ice-breaker session, the launch of Thuvakkam Module 2.0, a music concert, and a volunteer recognition ceremony.

Students, volunteers, nonprofit leaders and corporate teams are invited to join a day of learning, networking and celebration and continue contributing to social good through 2025.