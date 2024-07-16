Chennai Sessions court allows ED to take Jaffer Sadiq under custody for interrogation

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai allowed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to take alleged drug Kingpin Jaffer Sadiq under custody for interrogation regarding the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) charge.

Principal sessions judge S Alli heard the petition moved by ED seeking custody of Jaffer Sadiq to interrogate.

The ED submitted that since various narcotics cases pending against the accused for trafficking drugs colliding with international drug networks, the investigation agency also has collected materials for money laundering charge connected to the drug case.

Hence, the custody of the accused is vital to proceed further the case, said the ED.

However, the counsel for Jaffer Sadiq objected to the ED's submission as his client co-operated to the investigation.

After hearing both side submissions the judge granted ED to take Jaffer Sadiq under custody for three days and directed to produce him on July 19 before the Court.

On June 26, the ED sleuths from Chennai zone arrested Jaffer Sadiq in the Tihar Central Prison, New Delhi, where he was lodged after being arrested by the Narcotics

Control Bureau (NCB) for smuggling pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand.

The ED registered the case under the prevention of money laundering act connecting to the drug smuggling case.

Further, by issuing prisoner transit warrant he was produced before the principal sessions court, Chennai.