Chennai Power Generation Ltd applies for fresh ToR for 900 MW RLNG plant in Kattupalli

CHENNAI: The Chennai Power Generation Ltd (CPGL), a subsidiary of General Mediterranean Holding, has applied to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for fresh 'Terms of Reference' (ToR) to its proposed Regasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) based 900 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Kattupalli near Ennore.

According to the project details, the proposed Rs 7,700-crore power project would be set up by adopting the latest gas turbine technology from General Electric (GE) for power generation.

The company has planned to establish a Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) and a desalination plant in an area of 31.16 hectares. The CPGL has already signed an agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to supply RLNG through a pipeline from its Ennore port terminal. The RLNG required for the power plant is 3.67 million metric standard cubic meters per day.

"The CCPP power plants with short gestation periods significantly contribute to bridging the demand-supply gap. Within 30 months, full-fledged operation in combined cycle mode shall be achieved. Hence, the proposal to install a CCPP power plant with an output of 900 MW in the Tiruvallur district is viable and well justified," the project proponent said.

A senior TANGEDCO official said, "Establishing the zero-emission RLNG plant would help overcome the infirm nature of renewable energy generation. Unlike the coal-based thermal power station, the gas stations can increase or reduce generation quickly. While the operation of a coal-based thermal station at reduced generation would result in higher energy cost, the gas stations do not have such cost impact."

The gas-based power plant was initially conceived by the erstwhile TNEB in 1998 to set up a 1050 MW plant and obtained all the statutory clearance.

However, the TIDCO dropped the proposal to establish the LNG terminal, which led to a change of fuel from Naptha to imported coal in 2008. The coal project was dropped due to land issues with the North Chennai Power Company. The CPGL again decided to switch to a gas-based combined cycle power plant with the availability of RLNG from the IOCL terminal coming up at Ennore.

LNG and RLNG - what is the difference

- Natural Gas is liquefied (LNG) for easy transportation and then re-gasified (RNG) for terminal use. The difference between them is their state - liquid and gaseous

The project entails

- The RLNG-based 900 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant will be established at Kattupalli near Ennore

- Rs 7,700-crore worth project would be set up on 31.16 hectares of land

- IOCL's LNG terminal at Ennore port would supply RLNG of 3.67 million metric standard cubic meters per day

- As part of the power plant, CPGL will set up a desalination plant as well

- It would require 1.47 lakh cubic meters of seawater per day