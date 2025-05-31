Chennai: Man's junior colleague arrested for sending malicious mail to coworkers

CHENNAI: An engineering graduate working at a private firm in the city was arrested for sending emails to his colleagues, making false sexual harassment allegations against his manager. Police investigations revealed that the manager extracted work from the accused beyond office hours, making him carry out personal tasks, irate over which the accused sent the malicious emails.

The complainant, Muthu Krishnan, works as a Business Manager with a private firm and learnt that his colleagues have been getting emails from an ID that defamed him. The mail claimed that Muthu Krishnan had sexually harassed several colleagues.

Muthu Krishnan approached the cyber crime wing in February this year, after which police traced the IP address and found that the mail was sent by the man's junior colleague.

The arrested person was identified as S Anand (27). He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.