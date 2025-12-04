Chennai lags in SIR at 88% as Kanniyakumari completes task

CHENNAI: Six districts in the State have successfully completed the 100% enumeration work for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, according to the state Election Department.

Kanniyakumari district, comprising six Assembly constituencies, was the first to finish the task. Officials reported issuing and fully digitising 15.92 lakh enumeration forms, with unsubmitted forms categorised as “uncollected.”

The department clarified that the Booth Level Officers’ (BLO) exercise is deemed complete when the total of digitised and uncollected forms matches the overall voter count for an area.

Following Kanniyakumari, smaller districts like Ariyalur and Perambalur—each with two constituencies and approximately 5.5 lakh voters—have also achieved full completion.

Notably, more populous districts, including Tiruchy (23.68 lakh forms issued) and Tiruvannamalai (21.21 lakh voters) have met their targets as well. Tiruvannamalai officials reported completion, including 2.58 lakh uncollected forms.

Similarly, Thoothukudi district, with 14.90 lakh electors and 1.51 lakh unsubmitted forms, has been declared fully covered by its BLOs.

In contrast, the revision work is progressing more slowly in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, where completion currently stands at approximately 88%.