Chennai-Howrah Express timing changes announced; special trains extended

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced revised departure timings for the Chennai Central-Howrah Express on select days due to maintenance work, while extending special train services between Pothanur and Sambalpur and Madurai and Kanpur Central.
According to a Southern Railway press release, maintenance work will be carried out between Pedabariya and Naidupeta railway stations in the Chennai division.
1. Chennai Central-Howrah Express
The Chennai Central-Howrah Express (Train No. 12840), scheduled to depart Chennai Central at 7 pm on Monday and on September 3 and 10, will instead leave at 8 pm.
On September 5 and 12, the train will depart at 9 pm instead of its scheduled 7 pm departure.
2. Pothanur-Sambalpur special train
The Sambalpur-Pothanur special train (Train No. 08311) will operate from September 9 to November 25 on Wednesdays. It will leave Sambalpur at 11.35 am and reach Pothanur at 1.30 am on the third day.
In the return direction, the Pothanur-Sambalpur special train (Train No. 08312) will operate from September 11 to November 27 on Fridays. It will leave Pothanur at 1 pm and reach Sambalpur at 11.15 pm the following day.
3. Madurai-Kanpur Central special train extended
The Kanpur Central-Madurai special train (Train No. 01925) has been extended from September 2 to November 25 and will operate on Wednesdays.
In the return direction, the Madurai-Kanpur Central special train (Train No. 01926) has been extended from September 5 to November 28 and will operate on Saturdays.