    Chennai doctor stabbing: OP hit at several hospitals as doctors stay away; assn to hold protest

    While the federation said it would stay away from only non-medical activities like review meetings, document work for Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, all teaching activities in medical colleges, a Thanthi TV report said government doctors at many places in Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram and Bodinayakkanur boycotted work to register their protest over the attack.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Nov 2024 11:23 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-14 05:55:42  )
    
    OP hit at several hospitals as doctors boycott work

    CHENNAI: A day after the attack on a senior oncologist at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai, the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FoGDA) announced a boycott of all non-patient activities on Thursday.

    While the federation said it would stay away from only non-medical activities like review meetings, document work for Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, all teaching activities in medical colleges, a Thanthi TV report said government doctors at many places in Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram and Bodinayakkanur boycotted work to register their protest over the attack.

    This affected many patients, especially those in the outpatient departments, who were unable to receive treatment.

    Meanwhile, even as they thanked Health Minister Ma Subramanian and secretary Supriya Sahu, the federation office-bearers said they would stage demonstrations at Madras Medical College and Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital later in the day.

    The protests are organised to express solidarity with the fellow doctors, who are angry and in panic over the attack on their colleague, Dr Balaji Jagannathan.

    Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu Health Department released a video in which the doctor is heard saying he was stable.

    Online Desk

