I am stable now, says Chennai doctor stabbed by patient attendant

CHENNAI: With the medical fraternity still fuming over the attack on a government doctor at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday, some of them even boycotting work, the Tamil Nadu Health Department released a video in which the doctor is heard saying he was stable.

Dr Balaji Jagannathan, who was attacked by the attendant of a patient at the super speciality hospital in Guindy, sustained stab injuries at seven places on his body, including ear, head, scalp and neck.

Also Read: Chennai doctor attack: Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times at Kalaignar Centenary hospital

Detailed medical examinations revealed that his pacemaker was normal and other health parameters are also normal. Health minister Ma Subramanian visited the doctor at the hospital on Thursday morning.