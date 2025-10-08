Chennai division among top performers at Southern Railway awards

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division emerged as one of the major award winners at the Southern Railway’s 70th Railway Week celebrations held on Tuesday.

At the event, held at Dr. BR Ambedkar Arangam in ICF, Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh presented the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 and efficiency shields to divisions, departments and individual employees for their performance during 2024–25.

The Chennai division jointly won the Inter-Divisional Overall Efficiency Runners-up Shield along with Thiruvananthapuram. It also bagged awards in several categories including Engineering, Operating, and Security Efficiency Shields, shared with other divisions,

The divison also been recognised for having the Best Maintained Health Unit at Tambaram and Best Maintained Running Room at Tiruvottiyur.

Within the headquarters, the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer’s Office in Chennai received the award for Best Kept Headquarters Office (Major), and the Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Marketing) Office, also in Chennai, won in the Minor category.

In total, 38 efficiency shields were presented to various divisions, workshops and units, with Palakkad Division winning the top Overall Efficiency Shield. Thiruvananthapuram, Salem and Tiruchchirappalli divisions also featured prominently among the winners.

Addressing the gathering, General Manager R.N. Singh commended the awardees for their contributions and highlighted Southern Railway’s progress in project commissioning, infrastructure upgrades, and passenger service improvements.

A total of 105 employees - 22 officers and 81 staff received individual awards for meritorious service, and two railway school students were honoured for academic excellence.