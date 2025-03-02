Chennai couple dies on impact as tree falls on them in Lalgudi

TIRUCHY: A couple from Chennai died on the spot when a tree fell onto them at Lalgudi in Tiruchy on Saturday. The Chennai couple - Sudarshan (40) and Punitha (37) - came to Lalgudi to visit one of their relatives. On Saturday evening, they were on their way to Srirangam to visit another relative on a two-wheeler. When they were nearing Mela Valadi, a tree fell onto their two-wheeler, causing them severe injuries, and they died on impact. On information, Kollidam police rushed to the spot, and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Lalgudi government hospital. Suddenly, their two-wheeler was in flames, and soon, the people passed on the information to Lalgudi fire personnel, who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Kollidam police registered a case and are investigating.