Chennai college student takes injection from pharmacy for fever, dies

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student, who took an injection from a pharmacy for a fever, died on Friday in Selaiyur.

The deceased was identified as Santhosh of Chandran Street in Selaiyur and was a student in a private college in Santhosapuram. Two days ago, Santhosh visited a nearby medical shop after developing a fever and was administered an injection.

However, after reaching home Santhosh experienced severe pain and was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. There, he died without responding to treatment on Friday.

After the death, the body was handed to his family and they began making arrangements for the funeral on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Santhosh's friends and relatives went to the medical shop where he took the injection and quarrelled with the shop owner. According to them, it was the injection that claimed the teenager’s life. They added that medical shops are not allowed to administer injections and filed a complaint at the Selaiyur police station.

Following that, the police went to Santhosh's house in the afternoon and took custody of the body which was sent to Chromepet GH for post-mortem examination. The police assured that action would be taken against the medical shop owner after the post-mortem report.