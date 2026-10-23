Chennai Central–Arakkonam AC EMU service launched on trial basis

Train reaches Chennai Central

On its inaugural day, the train departed from Avadi at 6.30 am and reached Arakkonam at 7.45 am. It left Arakkonam at 8 am and arrived at Chennai Central at 9.30 am. The train then departed from Chennai Central at 9.40 am and reached Avadi again at 10.25 am.

Senior Southern Railway officials, station managers from Avadi and Arakkonam, and technical staff were present to monitor the train's operations.

Regular tickets and season tickets valid for ordinary suburban electric trains will not be accepted on the AC service. Passengers must purchase separate AC suburban train tickets at railway station counters.