Chennai Central–Arakkonam AC EMU service launched on trial basis

CHENNAI: Following the positive response from commuters to the service, the first AC suburban train between Chennai Central and Arakkonam was introduced, with services commencing on Friday morning.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the service has been launched on a trial basis for two months, from Friday until December 24, and is not a permanent arrangement yet. Railway officials said a decision on making the service permanent would be taken based on passenger response during the trial period and the findings of a Southern Railway review.
On its inaugural day, the train departed from Avadi at 6.30 am and reached Arakkonam at 7.45 am. It left Arakkonam at 8 am and arrived at Chennai Central at 9.30 am. The train then departed from Chennai Central at 9.40 am and reached Avadi again at 10.25 am.
Senior Southern Railway officials, station managers from Avadi and Arakkonam, and technical staff were present to monitor the train's operations.
Regular tickets and season tickets valid for ordinary suburban electric trains will not be accepted on the AC service. Passengers must purchase separate AC suburban train tickets at railway station counters.
The 12-coach AC EMU will operate from Monday to Friday, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.
On the inaugural day, commuters holding regular season tickets or ordinary tickets were allowed to travel on the AC train without paying any additional fare. As Saturday follows the launch, the applicable AC fares will come into effect from Monday, officials said.
The fare from Chennai Central is Rs 35 to Basin Bridge, Vyasarpadi, Perambur, Perambur Carriage Works, Perambur Loco Works and Villivakkam. The fare is Rs 40 to Korattur and Pattaravakkam, and Rs 60 to Ambattur, Thirumullaivoyal, Annanur, Avadi, Hindu College and Pattabiram.
Passengers travelling to Nemilichery, Thiruninravur, Veppampattu, Sevvapet Road and Putlur will be charged Rs 85, while the fare to Tiruvallur is Rs 90.
The fare rises to Rs 185 for Egattur, Rs 200 for Kadambathur, Rs 205 for Senji Panambakkam and Manavur, Rs 215 for Tiruvallangadu and Mosur, and Rs 230 for Puliyamangalam and Arakkonam.
Commuters have urged the Railways to reduce fares on the AC suburban service.