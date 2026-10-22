SR to run 2nd AC suburban train service on Central-Avadi-Arakkonam route from Oct 23; Avadi commuters disappointed

The services will operate from Monday to Friday on the Chennai Central-Avadi, Chennai Central-Arakkonam, and Avadi-Arakkonam routes.



As per the schedule, the first slow AC EMU will leave Avadi at 6.30 am and reach Arakkonam at 7.45 am, halting at all stations. The return fast service will depart Arakkonam at 8 am and reach Chennai Central Suburban station at 9.30 am, with stops at select stations, including Tiruvallur, Tiruninravur, Villivakkam, Perambur and Basin Bridge.



In the evening, the fast service will leave Chennai Central at 6.30 pm and reach Arakkonam at 7.55 pm. It will stop at select stations, including Ambattur and Tiruninravur, but skip Avadi.



The other two pairs will serve Chennai Central-Avadi and Avadi-Arakkonam. The Chennai Central-Avadi slow service will run from 9.40 am to 10.25 am, with its return leaving Avadi at 5.25 pm and reaching Chennai Central at 6.10 pm. The Avadi-Arakkonam return service will leave Arakkonam at 8.10 pm and reach Avadi at 9.10 pm.



Questioning the decision to skip Avadi on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam fast service, a social media user pointed out that the station serves a large population and is expected to become a major transport hub, with an upcoming bus stand and plans for Metro and suburban rail integration.