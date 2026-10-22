SR to run 2nd AC suburban train service on Central-Avadi-Arakkonam route from Oct 23; Avadi commuters disappointed

CHENNAI: Southern Railway will introduce its second air-conditioned electric multiple unit (AC EMU) service in the Chennai suburban network on October 23, with three pairs of services planned on the Chennai Central-Avadi-Arakkonam section during a trial run until December 24. However, the fast service will skip Avadi, disappointing regular commuters in the rapidly growing locality.
The services will operate from Monday to Friday on the Chennai Central-Avadi, Chennai Central-Arakkonam, and Avadi-Arakkonam routes.
As per the schedule, the first slow AC EMU will leave Avadi at 6.30 am and reach Arakkonam at 7.45 am, halting at all stations. The return fast service will depart Arakkonam at 8 am and reach Chennai Central Suburban station at 9.30 am, with stops at select stations, including Tiruvallur, Tiruninravur, Villivakkam, Perambur and Basin Bridge.
In the evening, the fast service will leave Chennai Central at 6.30 pm and reach Arakkonam at 7.55 pm. It will stop at select stations, including Ambattur and Tiruninravur, but skip Avadi.
The other two pairs will serve Chennai Central-Avadi and Avadi-Arakkonam. The Chennai Central-Avadi slow service will run from 9.40 am to 10.25 am, with its return leaving Avadi at 5.25 pm and reaching Chennai Central at 6.10 pm. The Avadi-Arakkonam return service will leave Arakkonam at 8.10 pm and reach Avadi at 9.10 pm.
Questioning the decision to skip Avadi on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam fast service, a social media user pointed out that the station serves a large population and is expected to become a major transport hub, with an upcoming bus stand and plans for Metro and suburban rail integration.
"What is so special about Tiruninravur that all fast EMU trains and this AC train is getting a stoppage while Avadi, which is reportedly being developed as a transport hub (a huge population, a corporation on its own), with upcoming bus stand, metro and suburban train integration but still gets ignored!?" Udhay posted on X.
Another user said the morning fast service from Arakkonam would skip nine stations, including Pattabiram, Avadi and Ambattur, after Tiruninravur before stopping at Villivakkam.
The 12-car AC EMU rakes manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, can carry around 5,000 passengers. They feature automatic sliding doors, sealed gangways, stainless steel seating, wide glass windows, GPS-based LED displays, CCTV surveillance and an emergency passenger talk-back system. Regenerative electro-pneumatic brakes can save up to 35% of electrical energy, while air-spring suspension is designed to improve riding comfort.
The first AC EMU service in Chennai was introduced on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section on April 19, 2025, and has recorded encouraging passenger occupancy, according to Southern Railway. The railway said the new service was aimed at improving comfort and reliability for suburban commuters.