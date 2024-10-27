Begin typing your search...
Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Duronto Express train rescheduled on 28.10.2024; check details
The train has been rescheduled due to late running of pairing rake
CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that Train No 12269 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Duronto Express scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 6.35 am on October 28 (Monday) is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 8.35 am due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 2 hours).
