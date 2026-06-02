Chennai braces for 104°F heat; rain likely in 22 TN districts

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the weather official said the city and its suburbs would see partly cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures hovering around 39-40°C and minimum temperatures around 28°C.

The RMC attributed the weather conditions to an upper-air cyclonic circulation over south Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu, another circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep region, and a trough extending from east Vidarbha to south Kerala through Telangana, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.