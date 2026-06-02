Chennai braces for 104°F heat; rain likely in 22 TN districts

CHENNAI: Chennai is expected to witness scorching heat of up to 40°C (104°F) on Tuesday (June 2), while heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is likely in 22 districts of Tamil Nadu, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the weather official said the city and its suburbs would see partly cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures hovering around 39-40°C and minimum temperatures around 28°C.
The RMC attributed the weather conditions to an upper-air cyclonic circulation over south Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu, another circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep region, and a trough extending from east Vidarbha to south Kerala through Telangana, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday.
Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph may occur at isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Namakkal, Erode, Salem, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.
Meanwhile, temperatures crossed the 100°F mark at 10 locations across Tamil Nadu on Monday (June 1). Vellore recorded the highest temperature at 40.5°C (104.9°F), followed by Chennai Meenambakkam at 40.1°C (104.18°F). Tiruttani recorded 39.5°C, while Chennai Nungambakkam, Palayamkottai and Thanjavur recorded 39°C each. Madurai city registered 38.8°C, Namakkal 38.6°C, and Karur Paramathi and Madurai Airport recorded 38.5°C each.