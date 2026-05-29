Expect heat impact to persist in Tamil Nadu next month as well: Weather Dept

The official said that the southwest monsoon will be deficient by around six per cent in Tamil Nadu this year. Monsoon rainfall may also be less than normal in areas with rainfed crops.

Chennai has been experiencing scorching heat for the past 25 days. On Thursday (May 28), the last day of the Agni Natchathiram, temperature crossed 100°C in 14 of the 38 districts of Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature recorded in the weather station at Chennai’s Meenambakkam was 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

This year, Tamil Nadu was hit by intense heat by March and April itself, even before the summer season began. The Katthiri heatwave, also known as Agni Natchathiram, began on May 4 and ended on May 28. During this period, the heat was particularly harsh in many places across Tamil Nadu.