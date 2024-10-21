Chennai-Bengaluru Highway under water in Krishnagiri, results in severe traffic disruption

CHENNAI: Traffic on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in Krishnagiri was seriously hit on Monday after heavy rain led to inundation on the busy stretch.

At Koneripalli, the highway was under more than three feet of water, making it difficult for motorists. Making matters worse for them, the thick sheet of water made it impossible to spot the potholes on the road, which forced four and two-wheelers to slow down further, said a Daily Thanthi report.

This resulted in traffic snarls and vehicle pileup at various points on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.

Such was the situation that several motorists heading to Hosur were forced to leave their vehicles at roadside shops and switch to buses.

While Krishnagiri has been receiving good rains in the past few days, the sudden downpour on Sunday night which went on till early morning hours of Monday worsened the situation, the report added.

Areas such as Shoolagiri, Kamandoddi, Addakurukki, Koneripalli, Cheppadi, Jujuvadi village, Berigai, and Rayakottai experienced significant rainfall, causing hardship to the people.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai, had forecasted heavy rain for several districts, including Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, due to the onset of the northeast monsoon.