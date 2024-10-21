These 13 districts in Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rain on 21.10.2024; check details here

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecast heavy rain across 13 districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Accordingly, heavy rains are predicted in Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy and Mayiladuthurai districts, according to Daily Thanthi report.

RMC also predicted the possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning in many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over the North-East coastal areas on October 21 and 22.