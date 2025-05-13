Chennai bags 4th place, secures 99.71 % in CBSE class 10 results

CHENNAI: In the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 results announced for the 2024-25 academic year on Tuesday, the Chennai region secured 98.71 percent, standing fourth among all regions in the country.

The first position was bagged by Trivandrum with 99.79 percent, followed by Vijaywada with 99.79 percent and third position by Bengaluru with 98.70 percent.

The class 10 board exams were held between February 15 till March 18, with results declared on May 13, the same day as class 12 results had been announced by CBSE.

In Tamil Nadu, students from 1,460 schools wrote the exam in 348 centres across the state. And in Chennai region alone, 1,18,688 students registered for the exams, out of which 1,18,489 appeared for the exam and 1,16,958 students cleared the exams this year.

In Chennai region, in the overall 98.71 pass percent registered, girls scored 98.76 percent and boys secured 98.66 percent.

Subsequently, in the rest of Tamil Nadu, as many as 1,03,354 registered for the exam, of which 1,03,259 appeared for the exam and 1,03,117 students cleared the exam. Overall, in TN, 99.86 pass percent was recorded, with girls securing 99.90 pass percent and boys recording 99.83 pass percent this year.