Chengalpattu railway station redevelopment to wrap up in Dec: SR

CHENNAI: The redevelopment works at the Chengalpattu Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, at a cost of Rs 22.14 crore, would be completed by December, said the Southern Railway on Monday.

Currently, 80 per cent of the works have been finished, and the project focuses on modernising station infrastructure and enhancing passenger amenities, said a senior railway official.

Structural works of the new administrative building, concourse, porch and ticket counters are in the final stage, and over 85 per cent of the façade and pedestrian walkway construction has been completed.

Resurfacing of platforms 5 and 6 is complete, and works are under way at platforms 7 and 8. Roofing of Platform shelters has been fully completed. Two lifts commissioned near platforms 2, 7 and 8. Works for additional lifts at platforms 3-4 and 5-6 will begin shortly.

The upgraded station will have expanded parking, a new G+1 (ground floor and an additional floor) station building with a modern design, spacious concourse, AC waiting halls, retiring rooms, and VIP lounge.