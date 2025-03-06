Chengalpattu police arrest school bus cleaner for sexually assaulting 4-year-old KG student

CHENNAI: The police arrested a man, who allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in Chengalpattu on Wednesday. The accused worked as a cleaner at a private school where the girl studied.

The parents of the girl, who studies in kindergarten at a private school in Paalur near Chengalpattu, noticed injuries in her private part and took her to the Chengalpattu GH. During medical examination, the doctors found that the girl was sexually assaulted. They referred her to the Egmore Children's Hospital for treatment.

Based on the information provided by the hospital, the Chengalpattu all-women police registered a case. During the investigation, they found that the 45-year-old bus cleaner, resident of the same locality, sexually assaulted the girl inside the bus. The police arrested him under the Pocso Act and further investigation is on.