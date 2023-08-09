Chefs at TTDC hotels to be trained in hotel management

CHENNAI: The food quality and taste in the kitchens of hotels owned by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) will improve after the chefs in those restaurants undergo training conducted by experts in hotel management.

A release from the TTDC said that the 6-day training programme will be conducted by experts in the Institute of Hotel Management at Taramani. It will enable TTDC chefs to be innovative in creating dishes.

After the training session, the chefs will be able to entertain requests from tourists.

At present, the TTDC has 28 hotels under its direct management with room capacity of 845.

The training programme was inaugurated by the Tourism Minister K Ramachandran. He claimed that Tamil Nadu attracts the most number of tourists as it has lots of adventure tourism in various regions.