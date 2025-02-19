Cheated by fake CBSE school, Thanjavur students to attend State board exams

TIRUCHY: The 19 students of CBSE school, who were denied hall tickets a day before the Class 10 public exam after their school was found to be unrecognised, were given special coaching in the government higher secondary school to write the state board public exam.

Thanjavur District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam spoke to the students, their parents, and also the school administration in which it was decided that they could write the state board Class 10 public exam. The meeting also decided to provide special coaching to the students.

Accordingly, students were admitted at Pattukkottai Government Model School. On Tuesday, special coaching for Class 10 was held by a team of teachers. Officials of the education department monitored the ongoing coaching classes.