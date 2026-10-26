Charge sheet in Veeramani Pocso case before Nov 10, Madras HC told

State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed Justice V Lakshminarayanan that the charge sheet would be filed within three weeks.

YouTuber Varaaki and advocate ML Ravi had approached the court seeking a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation, apprehending that the SIT might not conduct an independent investigation. In his plea, Varaaki submitted that high-ranking officials were involved and sought to ascertain whether there had been any interference, improper influence, or financial or other consideration affecting the probe. He also sought to ascertain whether the pen drive had been properly preserved and forensically examined, and whether any relevant investigative leads had been omitted, disregarded or prematurely abandoned.

When the matter came up for hearing, the SIT filed its second status report detailing the progress of the probe.

Meanwhile, Varaaki filed an additional affidavit stating that properties connected with GEM Granites, valued at Rs 147.87 crore, were transferred on February 2 and 5, shortly before the filing of the Action Drop Report on February 18. He further alleged that Arun, IPS, purchased gold worth approximately Rs 24 crore from GRT Jewellery in Chennai, using funds received as illegal gratification in connection with the closure of the criminal case against Veeramani. He alleged that the funds were routed through Prakash Kannaiyan, who reportedly left India and has remained absconding since further investigation commenced.