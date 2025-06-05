Begin typing your search...

    Changes in two MEMU train services at Egmore from June 4 to August 4, 2025

    Chennai Egmore – Puducherry MEMU Passenger, will now start from Chennai Beach at 6.25 am

    Representative Image (X) 

    CHENNAI: Due to ongoing engineering works and in the interest of passenger and train operation safety, a Line Block/Power Block has been scheduled at Chennai Egmore Yard (Egmore–Villupuram section) as part of the station remodelling project. The block will be in effect from June 4 to August 4, 2025.

    As a result, the pattern of these two MEMU train services will be revised as follows:

    Change in Origin (June 5 – August 4, 2025):

    1. Train No. 66051, Chennai Egmore – Puducherry MEMU Passenger, will now start from Chennai Beach at 6.25 am.

    Additional stops: Chennai Fort and Chennai Park

    Departs Chennai Egmore at 6.40 am

    Extension of Service (June 4 – August 3, 2025):

    1. Train No. 66052, Puducherry – Chennai Egmore MEMU Passenger, departing Puducherry at 4 pm, will be extended up to Chennai Beach (arrival at 8.50 pm).

    Additional stops: Chennai Park and Chennai Fort.

