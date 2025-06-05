Changes in the train pattern between Erode and Karur due to engineering works

CHENNAI: The pattern of a pair of express trains operated between Erode and Sengottai will be changed due to a fixed time corridor block approved for facilitating engineering works over various sections in the Salem Division.

Train No. 16845 Erode – Sengottai Express leaving at 2 pm on June 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16 will be partially cancelled between Erode and Karur. The train will originate from Karur at its scheduled departure time of 3.05 pm.

Train No. 16846 Sengottai – Erode Express leaving at 5.10 am on June 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16 will be short terminated at Karur. The train will be partially cancelled between Karur and Erode.

Train No.16843 Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Express leaving at 1 pm on June 12 and 14 will be short terminated at Karur. The train will be partially cancelled between Karur and Palakkad Town.