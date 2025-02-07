Changes in the pattern of MEMU services announced; check details

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has notified the full/partial cancellation of MEMUs operated on various sections including Tambaram and Beach to Tiruvannamalai owing to a fixed-time corridor block approved for facilitating engineering works over various sections over Chennai Division in February.

Train 67210 Katpadi-Tirupati MEMU scheduled to leave Katpadi at 9.10 pm, and Train 67209 Tirupati-Katpadi MEMU scheduled to leave Tirupati at 7.10 pm on February 10, 12, and 14 will be fully cancelled.

Train 66033 Chennai Beach-Tiruvannamalai MEMU scheduled to leave Beach station at 6 pm on February 10, 12, and 14, and Train 66034 Tiruvannamalai-Tambaram MEMU scheduled to leave Tiruvannamalai at 4.30 am on February 11, 13, and 15 will be fully cancelled.

Train 06417 Katpadi-Jolarpettai MEMU scheduled to leave Katpadi at 9.30 am on February 10, 12, and 14, and Train 06418 Jolarpettai-Katpadi MEMU scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 12.45 pm on February 10, 12 and 14 will be fully cancelled.

Train 66057 Arakkonam-Katpadi MEMU scheduled to leave Arakkonam at 9 pm on February 10, 12, and 14 will be partially cancelled between Sevur and Katpadi. Train will be short terminated at Sevur.

Train 66026 Villupuram-Katpadi MEMU scheduled to leave Villupuram at 7.10 pm on February 10, 12, and 14 will be partially cancelled between Vellore Cantonment and Katpadi. Train will be short terminated at Vellore Cantonment.