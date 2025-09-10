Changes in pattern of train services in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Several express trains operated in Tamil Nadu will be diverted and provided with additional stoppages owing to engineering works in Erode – Salem Section, Chingavanam – Kottayam section.

Train 11014 Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express leaving Coimbatore at 8.50 am, Train 12678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Express leaving Ernakulam Jn at 9.10 am on September 11 will be diverted to run via Erode, Karur and Salem. Additional stoppage will be provided at Karur.

Train 12696 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.15 pm on September 20 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kottayam. It will originate from Kottayam at its scheduled departure time of 8.05 pm.

Train 12624 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3 pm on September 20 will be diverted to run via Alappuzha skipping stoppages at Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam and Tripunittura. Additional stoppages will be provided at Alappuzha, Cherthala, and Ernakulam.

The stoppage at Attili (Andhra Pradesh) for Train 17656 Puducherry – Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) Port Circar Express would be restored for two minutes – 4:33/4:35 am. The stoppage at the same station would be restored for Train 17655 Kakinada Port Puducherry Circar Express at 4:43/4:45 pm from September 11.