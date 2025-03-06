Changes in pattern of Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express announced

CHENNAI: Changes in the pattern of the following two trains have been announced owing to ongoing track maintenance works between Tiruchchirappalli Jn and Ponmalai railway stations.

1. Train No.12084 Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 7.15 am, will be short-terminated at Tiruchchirappalli Fort railway station on March 6, 8, 13, & 15 (Thursdays & Saturdays).

The train will run from Coimbatore Jn to Tiruchchirappalli Fort railway station only, on the above mentioned dates.

2. Train No.12083 Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express, scheduled to leave Mayiladuturai Jn at 3.10 pm, will instead leave from Tiruchchirappalli Jn railway station on March 6, 08, 13, & 15 (Thursdays & Saturdays), said a Southern Railway release.