Changes announced in pattern of several trains on Karur - Tiruchchirappalli section on Feb 7; check details

CHENNAI: The Salem Division of Southern Railway has notified that the pattern of several express trains will be changed due to welding and other engineering maintenance works on railway bridges situated between Karur - Virarakkiyam railway stations in Karur - Tiruchchirappalli section.

The following train services will be short terminated:

Train No 16844 Palakkad Town Tiruchchirappalli Jn Express, scheduled to leave Palakkad town at 6.30 am, will be short terminated at Karur on February 7.

After completion of the works, the train will be run as an unreserved special train from Karur to Tiruchy.

Train No.16811 Mayiladuturai Salem Express, scheduled to leave Mayiladuturai at 6.00 am, will be short terminated at Virarakkiyam on February 7.

The following train service will have a change of originating station:

Train No 16812 Salem - Mayiladuturai Express, scheduled to leave from Salem Jn, will instead leave from Karur Jn at 3.40 pm on February 7.