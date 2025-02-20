Change in pattern of train services in Erode-Karur section announced; check dates here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced temporary changes in the pattern of the following train services on the Erode - Karur section to facilitate engineering works.

Short termination:

1. Train No 56809 Tiruchchirappalli - Erode passenger scheduled to leave from Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 7.20 am will be short terminated at Karur railway station, on February 20, 23, 25, and 28.

2. Train No 16846 Sengottai - Erode Express scheduled to depart from Sengottai at 5.10 am will be short terminated at Karur railway station on February 20, 23, 25, and 28.

On the specified dates, the trains will stop at Karur, and will not run upto Erode, as per a Southern Railway release.

Change of origination station:

3. Train No 16845 Erode - Sengottai Express, scheduled to leave from Erode at 2 pm, will instead depart from Karur at 3.05 pm on Feb 20, 23, 25, and 28.