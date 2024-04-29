Change in Bengaluru Cant - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express timings: Check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced that there is a change in departure time of Cbe Vande Bharat (20641) Express that runs from Bengaluru Cant to Coimbatore Jn.

According to Southern Railway, the change is due to engineering work and track maintenance work at railway stations among Dharmapuri - Palacode.

Cbe Vande Bharat (car no.20641) departing from Bengaluru Cantonment at 2.20 pm and arriving Coimbatore covering a distance of 377 kms will alternatively depart from Bengaluru Cant at 3.15 PM (55 minutes late) from Monday until May 28 (Except Thursday), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.