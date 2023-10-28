Chance of rain in 10 districts of TN in next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Saturday predicted rainfall in ten districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours due to a trough in Easterlies runs from West central Bay of Bengal to Southwest Bay of Bengal.

Accordingly, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain.

On Friday, some parts of Chennai experienced mild showers on morning. Areas like Egmore, Chennai Central, Purasawalkam, and Thoraipakkam witnessed brief but steady downpour.

Earlier, the RMC stated that Chennai is set to receive light to moderate rainfall in the coming days.

"There is a trough in the East wind which moves from East to West which will move in the coming days under its influence light to moderate rains are expected. Chennai will also experience light to moderate rain in the following days after having dry weather for more than 10 days," said Dr S Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.