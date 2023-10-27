Chennai to receive light to moderate rainfall in the coming days

CHENNAI: Chennai is all set to witness moderate rainfall for the next few days and the monsoon will pick up pace over the next few days. According to weather office sources a trough in Easterlies runs from West central Bay of Bengal to Southwest Bay of Bengal with chances of light to moderate rain over Chennai and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile TN foresters are pinning hopes on the north east monsoon to gain momentum in Western Tamil Nadu covering Coimbatore, Sathyamangalam, Theni, Nilgiri, Krishnagir and Pollachi.

"The rainfall pattern in the western districts is not encouraging and there is a need for copius rains along the ghat areas spread over TN tiger reserves and cauvery basin. Though the rainfall is better in North TN helping bird migration, the rainfall in tiger reserves and elephant corridors are relatively less," said a TN forest official posted in Coimbatore circle monitiorring the rainfall patterm.

We are monitorrng the rains as the ungulates and pachyderms (deer and elephant) will be depending on this season for the abundant fodder enabling the breeding, the official said pinning hopes on monsoon which can only assure better wildlife management in the state.

"There is a trough in the East wind which moves from East to West which will move in the coming days under its influence light to moderate rains are expected. Chennai will also experience light to moderate rain in the following days after having a dry weather for more than 10 days " said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of RMC.

"Though the Chennaiites woke up to drizzle, there were no rains in Chennai metropolitan area and the weather is still dry and at times hot," said R Giridharan, a team lead in IT company along OMR.

Meanwhile Kanniyakumari district received heavy rainfall of 7 cm. Rainfall occurred at a few places over South Coastal Tamil Nadu and at one or two places over rest of the state. Over Karaikal, there was very little rain and in Puducherry, the weather was dry. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.4˚C on Friday. For the next 48 hours Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature is likely to be 32-33°C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 25-26°C, the weather office said in its bulletin.