Parts of Chennai experience mild showers

CHENNAI: Some parts in Chennai experienced mild showers on Friday morning due to an atmospheric subtropical circulation prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

Areas like Egmore, Chennai Central, Purasawalkam, and Thoraipakkam witnessed brief but steady downpour.

Earlier on Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few parts of the city. The RMC added that the sky in the city and suburbs is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours.