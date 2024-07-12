Certain buildings in Tamil Nadu can skip ‘Completion Certificate’ for electricity connection

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government recently issued an order, which has been notified by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), stating that certain categories of buildings no longer require a 'Completion Certificate' to obtain an electricity connection.

These include residential buildings that do not exceed 14 meters in height and have up to 8 dwelling units, houses with a built-up area of up to 750 square feet, commercial buildings under 14 meters in height with a built-up area of up to 300 square feet.

This recent announcement has been positively received by some, however it has also sparked opposition and concerns from various quarters.

One major concern raised will be the increase of construction of illegal buildings as no action will be taken against the builders if they violate the rules.

Earlier in Tamil Nadu, commercial buildings needed to obtain an electricity connection only after obtaining a building completion certificate, regardless of their size.

In case of violations, Completion certificate would not be issued.