CEO Sahoo encourages public to play active role to ensure fair & free polls

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday said they geared up for general elections with more than adequate number of electronic voting machines (EVMs), control units and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs).



They have also taken measures to ensure fair and free elections, besides encouraging the electorates to be the eyes and ears of the commission to thwart political parties from indulging in corrupt practices.

"We are ready with 1.7 lakh EVMs, 99,000 Control Units and 97,000 VVPATs for the general elections. Adequate number of machines are available in all the districts and we also have a reserve of 20% extra machines, " Sahoo told the media persons.

The commission has taken measures to encourage the public to aid them in preventing political parties and candidates from distributing cash and gifts in a bid to bribe the voters, he said and elaborated on ECI's app ‘cVIGIL’ that launched in 2018.

The public with smart phones can download the mobile application from the playstore.

They can upload pictures and videos of malpractices during election campaigns with specific details such as location with address and landmark.

Action would be taken within 100 minutes from the time of uploading the complaint from the App.

"We will protect the identity of the complaints and also reply to the complainant regarding the action taken based on their complaint, " he said.

He further said that the electorates can apply for change of address.

It can be accepted till 10 days before the candidates filing of nomination papers.