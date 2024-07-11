Centre to launch 125-plus fisheries projects worth over Rs 100cr in Tamil Nadu on Friday

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to the fisheries sector, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is slated to inaugurate more than 125 projects at the Fisheries Summer Meet to be held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Friday, according to ministry officials.



These initiatives, approved under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), represent a total investment exceeding Rs 100 crore.

The ministry officials said the diverse array of initiatives includes fish retail kiosks, shrimp hatcheries, brood banks, ornamental fish units, biofloc units, fish feed mills, and fish value-added enterprises.

PMMSY, a flagship programme of the Centre, aims to foster sustainable development in the fisheries sector. While details of specific financial assistance were not disclosed, the scheme is expected to significantly bolster local businesses and enhance the country's fisheries output.

The event will also see Singh distribute grants to 12 winners of the inaugural Fisheries Startup Grand Challenge, organised by the ministry.

The minister will also interact with beneficiaries who have received central funding for their projects.

The Fisheries Summer Meet serves as a platform for dialogue between the Centre and states, showcasing contributions of stakeholders in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors. It also aims to create awareness about various central government initiatives.

Union Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian, along with Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan will attend the event.